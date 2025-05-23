ZAMBIA CORRECTIONAL SERVICE COMMISSION CLARIFIES NON-INVOLVEMENT IN NIXON CHILANGWA’S FUNERAL ATTENDANCE





The Zambia Correctional Service Commission has clarified that it had no involvement or prior knowledge of incarcerated former Kawambwa member of parliament Nixon Chilangwa’s attendance at his late wife’s funeral.





This follows images of Mr. Chilangwa at the funeral which have been widely shared on social media.



Addressing the media in Lusaka this Morning, Commission Chairperson Evaristo Kalonga says such matters fall outside the commission`s jurisdiction and are solely handled by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the correctional service command.





Mr. Kalonga explains that the commission’s core mandate is strictly human resource management within the correctional service, including officer promotions, retirements, confirmations as well as staff welfare, and not decisions related to inmate movements.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kalonga also highlighted efforts to improve inmate welfare and decongest facilities, citing the construction of new prison cells in Senanga and Kaoma through Constituency Development Fund-CDF- support.



PN