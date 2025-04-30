Zambia Cyber Security Agency coming



AS Zambia gears up for highetened Cyber security, the freshly refined Cyber Crimes Act of 2025 has paved way for the establishment of Zambia Cyber Security Agency, a specialised body that will be tasked with safeguarding the nation’s digital infrastructure and combating online threats.



The Agency which is under Part II, Section 3 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 3 of 2025 and will operate under the Office of the President.



This means that it will work under the general guidance of the Head of State and will be responsible for managing all cyber security matters in Zambia.



The law also gives the Agency the responsibility to work with other government institutions that are already tasked with protecting the country from cyber warfare and online attacks.



Together, they will ensure that Zambia’s independence and digital safety are protected in an age where cyber threats are growing.



One of the Agency’s main duties will be to coordinate all cyber security activities in the country.



It shall also be responsible for dealing with any online incident that could affect important government information, digital infrastructure or national security.



The Agency shall spread information about cyber threats and weaknesses in computer systems.



It has been given the mandate to identify which systems and data are most important to the country and make sure they are well protected.



Another part of its job will be to come up with clear rules and standards for cyber security.



It will also check to make sure individuals, companies and institutions are following these rules.



According to the Act, the Agency will also give licenses to those who want to provide cyber security services and will monitor how those service providers operate.



It will support research and development in cyber security and run education and awareness campaigns to help people understand how to stay safe online.



The Agency will carry out security checks on critical information and computer systems to make sure they are safe from cyber threats.



It will also test and approve cyber security products and services to make sure they meet national standards.



As part of its wider responsibilities, the Agency will come up with a national cyber security response plan, which will guide the country on how to respond to any serious cyber threat or attack.



It will be allowed to carry out digital forensics, which means investigating crimes that happen online or through digital devices.



The law also allows the Agency to work closely with both local and international institutions to improve Zambia’s cyber security.



It will also be responsible for giving advice to the President on issues that have to do with online safety and digital protection.



To lead the Agency, the President will appoint a Director General who will be in charge of managing the Agency’s day to day work.



The President will also appoint a Deputy Director General as well as Directors and Deputy Directors to help run the Agency effectively.



Other officers who are below the level of Deputy Director will be appointed by the Director General, based on recommendations from the Staff Board.



These officers will help in carrying out the work of the Agency as stated in the Act.