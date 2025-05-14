“ZAMBIA-CZECH REPUBLIC PARTNERSHIP FLOURISHES UNDER PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S LEADERSHIP”



By Timmy



In a significant boost to Zambia’s development, President Hakainde Hichilema received a courtesy call from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Mr. Vlastimil Válek, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Mr. Marian Jurečka, of the Czech Republic. This high-level visit underscores the growing partnership between Zambia and the Czech Republic in key areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and cultural exchange.





The Czech Republic’s contributions to Zambia’s development are noteworthy, particularly in conservation agriculture, irrigation systems, and livestock improvement. The goodwill missions by Czech medical experts have also supported the training of Zambian healthcare professionals, strengthening our healthcare infrastructure.





This collaboration is a testament to President Hichilema’s commitment to fostering international partnerships that drive development and improve the lives of Zambians. The UPND government’s efforts to strengthen global ties are yielding positive results, and we’re proud to see Zambia’s profile elevated on the international stage.





