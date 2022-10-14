ZAMBIA DEGENERATING TOWARDS BANANA REPUBLIC UNDER UPND

…..Freedoms are being taken away at a fast rate – Nakacinda

Lusaka…. Friday, October 14, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

The opposition Patriotic Front has mocked the ruling UPND charging that Zambia is degenerating at a fast rate under their watch towards the Banana republic.

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has condemned the violence perpetrated by the ruling party.

This follows reports of the said vice in some selected of the country.

Hon Nakacinda said when he addressed the media at the Lusaka Magistrate Court grounds that the UPND are experts at deceit.

“First of all, I would like to express our disappointment at the conduct of the UPND as a party. The violence that was exhibited in Mkushi is uncalled for. The violence that was exhibited in Lusangazi was uncalled for. The chasing away of PF candidates and blocking them from filing in nominations in Southern Province is undemocratic and barbaric. We have always said that if there is a political party that is violent in this country it’s the UPND,” he said.

“In time past they coined a slogan of Mapatizya formula, later on it was other slogans that all spoke to violence. They are experts at advancing deceit. In one vein, they will talk about the rule of law but their real conduct is actually you know, lawlessness. They have no regard whatsoever to the law. Look at how they have manipulated and interfere with the ECZ to the point of it making decisions, pronouncements that are unconstitutional and contentious.”

Nakacinda charged that there is the process of ethnic and tribal cleansing within the police service and other law enforcement agencies.

“Yesterday in Lusangazi, you could see from the faces of Police Officers who are supposed to be enforcers of the law, clearly they are under capture, with the dismissal of over 35 officers, mainly from Eastern Province and Northern Province in what is called national interest,” he said.

“The very list that the UPND were denying that it is fake, now it is being actualized. There is the process of ethnic and tribal cleansing within the police service, within other law enforcing agencies and uniformed officers that are supposed to be providing security.”

The PF MCC said there is need for Zambians to wake up.

Nakacinda said Zambians’ freedom is being taken away at a fast rate.

“It is very sad that we are degenerating at a fast rate under the UPND towards the Banana republic. And this, we are calling on Zambia, wake up. We know that many times when we are speaking we are perceived as just advancing our political interests,” he said.

“This is not about PF, this is about Zambia, our democracy, our freedoms and our rights that are being taken away at a fast rate each and every day that passes. Look at how the police now are being used to block other candidates from other political parties from participating in elections by blocking them from filing in nominations.”

#SmartEagles2022