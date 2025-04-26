ZAMBIA DESERVES LEADERSHIP, NOT LOYALTY CULTS — SAYS DR. MUSONDA



Lusaka… Friday April 25, 2025 — Dr. Joseph Musonda, the Information and Publicity Chairperson of the Socialist Party National Youth League, has criticized recent remarks made by Dr. Nevers Mumba in defense of President Hakainde Hichilema, describing them as misguided and dismissive of legitimate political dissent.



Dr. Musonda took issue with Dr. Mumba’s characterization of opposition politics as being driven by “hatred,” stating that such a view was “intellectually lazy and politically dangerous.”



He argued that dismissing opposition critique as mere hatred was an attempt to suppress democratic accountability and ignore the frustrations of ordinary Zambians.



He emphasized that leadership was not about being loved or popular, but about delivering results and being accountable to the people.



Dr. Musonda stated that love is not a requirement in leadership — but that justice, results, and accountability are.



Citing the economic hardships facing the country, including the high cost of living and youth unemployment, Dr. Musonda questioned why public dissatisfaction with the UPND administration had grown, even among its former supporters.



He suggested that the root of this disillusionment might lie in unfulfilled promises, elite capture of public institutions, and a growing gap between government and citizens.



Dr. Musonda also challenged Dr. Mumba’s argument that President Hichilema inherited a struggling economy, saying that leaders are not elected to lament the past but to solve problems.



He called on political leaders to stop “moralizing the public’s frustration” and instead focus on meaningful solutions.



Highlighting the historical importance of holding leaders accountable, Dr. Musonda maintained that critique was not a sign of hatred but of patriotism.



He insisted that the role of the opposition was not to admire the President, but to question and challenge government policy while offering alternatives for national progress.



In his closing remarks, Dr. Musonda reminded the public that President Hichilema’s legacy would ultimately be shaped not by admiration but by the expectations he met — or failed to meet — in the eyes of the people.



“Zambia deserves leadership,” he stressed, “not loyalty cults.”