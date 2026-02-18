ZAMBIA DOES NOT NEED BITTER AND VENGEFUL LEADERS – NJOBVU



…says Zambians are looking for visionary leadership devoid of vengeance, retribution and bitterness.





LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2026



DEMOCRATIC Union party President Ackim Anthony Njobvu says the narrative on the ground is that Zambians are tired of recycled politicians as the country heads towards the general elections in August this year.





Speaking when he featured on ‘Chat Back’ programme on Radio Christian Voice in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Njovus said citizens are looking forward to have a visionary leader who who is devoid of vengeance, bitterness and retribution.





He said the reason the UPND has failed to perform, is that once they formed Government, they wasted time fixing and jailing perceived political opponents instead of working to revive the country’s economy.





” Zambians are tired of recycled politicians and that is the narrative on the ground, but due to the propaganda being advanced on social media Zambians may end up making wrong decisions in the coming 2026 elections, ” Mr. Njobvu said.





“Democratic Union will be on the ballot this year because Zambians wants to find a leader with a vision to run this country. We don’t want a vengeful leader in the office of the President,” he said.





And Mr. Njobvu said DU will only consider joining an alliance when calls for opposition unity by Zambians intensify.



He said currently his party is in talks with the Tonse Alliance but only waiting for calm among warring factions in the alliance.





“When Zambians asks us to join a united opposition force, we shall consider, although we are in talks with the Tonse Alliance, we want calmness to prevail and then we can consider joing the Alliance, ” he said.



Meanwhile, the DU leader said it unfortunate that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is rushing to make changes to the Electoral Process Act few months before the elections.





He said this move can be perceived as the ‘imingalato’ that the UPND wants to use in this year’s elections as attributed to Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa.





“Is this the imingalato that the Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa referred to? Why do they want to remove the official ECZ mark from the ballot papers. During voting someone may just sneak in ballot papers in the polling stations and so we say no need to change the features on the ballot papers, ” Mr. Njobvu said.



