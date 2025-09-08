ZAMBIA DOES NOT NEED FOREIGNERS TO FIGHT CORRUPTION



By Timmy – Proud Zambian Citizen



When a politician like Mr. Binwell Mpundu declares that, if elected in 2026, he would need to call on the British government to fight corruption in Zambia, he reveals more than he realises. Such a statement is not only careless it is an admission that he does not believe in his own ability to lead or in the strength of Zambian institutions.





A true leader trusts his people. A true leader builds local systems that deliver justice and accountability. If a man already doubts his own capacity before he even forms government, how then can he be trusted to govern a sovereign nation like Zambia?





Learning From President Hakainde Hichilema



President Hakainde Hichilema has shown the nation and the world that corruption can be tackled decisively using local capacity, strong political will, and institutional independence. Since taking office, HH has:





Strengthened the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and other investigative wings.



Allowed law enforcement agencies to act without political interference.



Insisted that every single kwacha of public resources must be accounted for.





Sent a clear message that corruption, whether past or present, will not be tolerated.



This is leadership. This is the confidence and determination Zambia needs. HH has never begged foreigners to fight our battles. Instead, he has restored faith in the justice system by empowering Zambians themselves to rise above corruption.





Zambia’s Sovereignty Must Be Respected



To suggest that foreigners must come in to “clean Zambia” is an insult to the intelligence, skills, and patriotism of our own people. It is also a dangerous precedent—because no nation can claim true sovereignty if it cannot handle its internal affairs.





Mr. Mpundu must understand: Zambia is not for hire. Our future does not lie in outsourcing leadership. It lies in believing in ourselves and learning from the example of President Hakainde Hichilema, who has shown that Zambians are more than capable of rooting out corruption.





