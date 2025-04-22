ZAMBIA EMBRACES DEMOCRATIC RENEWAL AS JUSTICE MINISTER RECEIVES ELECTORAL REFORM REPORT



Lusaka, Zambia — Zambia is poised to take a bold step forward in its democratic journey as the Minister of Justice, Hon. Princess Kasune, officially receives the landmark Electoral Reform Technical Committee (ERTC) report from the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). The historic handover ceremony will be held at the prestigious Mulungushi International Conference Centre—an emblematic stage for what promises to be a defining moment in the nation’s governance.



More than a ceremonial exchange, this event signals a renewed and collective commitment to advancing Zambia’s democratic principles. The ERTC report, developed through inclusive consultations and rigorous expert analysis, presents a blueprint for transformative electoral reform.



Key Recommendations Include:



Delimiting Oversized Constituencies: To ensure fair and equitable representation across all regions.



Enhancing By-Election Management: Focused on reducing disputes and promoting transparency in the electoral process.



Introducing Inclusive Quotas: Aiming to boost the political participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.



These proposed reforms go beyond procedural changes—they represent a strategic shift towards a more just, inclusive, and accountable democratic system.



As this new chapter unfolds, the responsibility of nurturing and protecting our democracy extends beyond government. It calls upon civil society, political actors, and everyday citizens to engage, advocate, and uphold the principles that unite us as a nation.



A stronger Zambia begins with a fairer system. The road ahead requires unity, vigilance, and an unwavering belief in the power of the people.