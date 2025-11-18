 MORNING WIRE | Zambia Enters Tuesday Under Pressure: Violence, Court Battles, Constitutional Fights



Zambia wakes up to one of its most volatile political mornings in months. Overnight reactions to violence admissions reeling, legal filings, police deployments and constitutional disputes have collided into a single, combustible news cycle. Every major institution including political parties, police, courts and civil society, is now locked into parallel battles. The atmosphere is heavy. The stakes are rising.





 Liswaniso Confirms UPND Youth Attack at PF Secretariat



In a startling admission, UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso has confirmed that the group that stormed and assaulted PF members at the party Secretariat came from within his own ranks. Speaking on Hot FM, Liswaniso said youths from Kanyama moved “without authority” after attending a meeting in Chinika.





He warned that the behaviour “will destroy the party” and said he has identified ringleaders whose cases he wants concluded with expulsion. His statement matches claims earlier made by PF officials and witnesses.





Online reaction is split. Some UPND supporters praise the candour. Others accuse him of handing the opposition a weapon.





 PF Secretariat Under Police Guard as Court Warfare Deepens



Police officers remained positioned at the PF Secretariat through the night and early morning, saying in a Press Statement the deployment is a “safety measure” following the weekend attack.





But perception on the ground is sharply different. Social media monitoring shows dominant suspicion that the police presence is linked to last week’s ex parte order obtained by Robert Chabinga in Kabwe, which claims authority over PF structures.





Given Lubinda says the party has not been served with any valid order and that police have “no mandate” to interfere. His legal team filed contempt proceedings against Chabinga and Morgan Ng’ona in the High Court yesterday.





⚖️ Constitution Amendment Process Dragged to the Constitutional Court



The constitutional review process faces a fresh legal blockade. LAZ and church-based organisations have petitioned the Constitutional Court, arguing the current method built around a Presidential Technical Committee violates the Munir Zulu judgment which requires a people-driven process.





They accuse the process of lacking legal grounding, independence and transparency. Several provincial groups have boycotted the consultations. This marks an explosive new front in the governance debate as Zambia inches toward the 2026 polls.





 PF Escalates Violence Narrative, Links Incidents Across Provinces



Addressing the press on Monday, Given Lubinda connected the PF Secretariat attack to what he called a “pattern of political hostility.” He cited the Chingola stoning of the President, the UPND march from Kulima Tower, and the assault on PF members in George Compound.





The PF has since written to SADC warning of shrinking democratic space, citing the Public Order Act, police conduct and unresolved leadership disputes as evidence of institutional stress.





 UPND Rejects Claims of Caderism Revival



UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party has not returned to caderism and welcomes arrests of anyone involved in the PF Secretariat attack. He says inconsistencies in messaging from some UPND structures do not reflect the party’s official position.





He also urged the public to recognise the economic impact of the drought, saying long-term energy investments remain government’s priority.





⌛ PF Convention Under Threat as Legal Uncertainty Grows



The PF convention expected before end of November, remains unstable. The Chabinga order, Lubinda’s contempt filings and the police deployment have hardened internal factions. Delegates are unsure who legally controls the party machinery.





The battle now spans courtrooms, media briefings and online propaganda networks. The temperature inside the party is rising fast.





Government Under Pressure Over Wave of Violence



Last two weeks’ events including the stoning of the President in Chingola, the riot at Chiwempala Market and the attack on the PF Secretariat, have increased pressure on government. Home Affairs says 27 suspects have been arrested over Chingola. Civil society warns that the political environment is becoming unsafe as the 2026 election cycle accelerates.





Sentiment analysis shows fatigue across the political divide. Citizens want stability, not tension. Many fear the violence will escalate if party leaders fail to control their bases.



⬆️ A Crowded, Volatile Political Battlefield



Zambia begins Tuesday with multiple open fronts: court battles, constitutional fights, party violence, police deployments, factional rivalries, and rising suspicion across the political system. Institutions are stretched. Public trust is fragile. Political rhetoric is hardening.





The People’s Brief will monitor the day with precision, clarity and sober analysis. Gathering —Goran Handya; Drafting —Francine Lilu; Editing —Ollus R. Ndomu



© The People’s Brief | Morning Wire