Zambia Gold Mining buying Gold at K2,600 per gram!



Zambia Gold Company a company owned by ZCCM IH has aggregated about seven kilogram of gold from artisanal mining in the last few months from its Rufunsa and Mumbwa gold selling centers.





ZCCM IH Public Relations Manager LOISA MBATHA says Zambia Gold Company is offering competitive prices of between 2,400 Kwacha and 2,600 Kwacha per gram.





Ms. MBATHA has told ZNBC News at the ongoing CAMINEX in Kitwe that current prices of gold are trading at about 2,800 Kwacha per gram.





She said Zambia Gold Company is offering a ready market for the local artisanal mining so that it can consolidate and aggregate what is being mined by artisanal gold miners.





Ms. MBATHA said Zambia Gold Company wants to mop up all the gold that is being mined by artisanal miners so that it does not find itself across the borders.



-ZNBC