ZAMBIA GOVERNMENT COMMITS TO HONORING LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU WITH DIGNIFIED

By TIMMY

Lusaka – The Government of the Republic of Zambia has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the late Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, receives a dignified and honorable burial befitting his status as a former head of state.

This follows the Constitutional Court of South Africa’s recent ruling on matters concerning Dr. Lungu’s burial arrangements. In an official statement, the Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, thanked the court for its timely consideration of the case and emphasized that the government fully respects the judicial decision.

“The government remains committed to working closely with the Lungu family to reach an arrangement that balances their wishes with the rights and responsibilities of the state,” Mr. Kangwa said.

The government reiterated that the late President’s contribution to Zambia’s development warrants a state funeral that reflects the dignity of the office he held. Citizens have also been urged to show restraint in public discourse during this sensitive period and to keep the Lungu family in their thoughts and prayers.

As the nation mourns the passing of a prominent leader, the government’s message is clear: unity, respect, and dignity must guide this solemn occasion.

For more updates, like and follow our page to stay informed.

WAGON MEDIA