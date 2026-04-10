ZAMBIA: GOVT SAYS IT IS ENGAGING ANGOLA AND NIGERIA FOR FUEL SUPPLY AMID MIDDLE EAST CRISIS

GOV’T SAYS IT IS ENGAGING ANGOLA AND NIGERIA FOR FUEL SUPPLY AMID MIDDLE EAST CRISIS





Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, has disclosed that government is already engaging several African countries, including Angola and Nigeria, as part of efforts to secure alternative sources of petroleum products amid ongoing instability in the Middle East.





Mrs. Nalumango says government began these engagements even before the escalation of conflict in the Gulf region, which has since made it increasingly difficult and costly for Zambia to procure fuel from traditional suppliers.





Speaking during the Vice President’s Question Time in the National Assembly today, Mrs Nalumango explained that the prolonged tensions in the Middle East have disrupted supply chains and driven up global oil prices, prompting Zambia to intensify its search for more stable and cost-effective sources closer to home.





“Government has been engaging fellow African countries for some time now, even before the current challenges in the Gulf region, to diversify the country’s sources of petroleum products,” said Mrs Nalumango.



📸Mutale Nalumango



By Margaret Mwanza