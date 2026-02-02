ZAMBIA HAS ENTERED THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OF POVERTY – KOPULANDE



ZAMBIA HAS ENTERED THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE OF POVERTY – KOPULANDE



People’s Party (PP) President Sebastian Kopulande has questioned the notion that the United Party for National Development (UPND) government has ushered Zambia into the Champions League of the world’s best economic performers.





Kopulande, who is vying for the Repuican Presidency in August, rubbished the Champions League claim first uttered by underperforming President Hakainde Hichilema, because vital statistics now show that extreme poverty has worsened in Zambia since 2022, under the hand of the UPND.





Kopulande, in a PP Policy Document on Economic Empowerment, said for too long, the wealth of Zambia has remained concentrated in the hands of a few while the majority,

15.62 million people, are living below US$3.00 a day?





“Now, remember in 2022, we were ranked

6th poorest country in the world with 60% of the population(12millionpeople)living below US$2.15 a day. My brothers and sisters, the question therefore is: have we really

joined the ranks of the Champions League?





“Now, remember, in 2022,we were ranked 6th poorest. Visual Capitalist, an online publisher of economic data

worldwide, now ranks Zambia as the 5th poorest nation in the world, with 71.7% living below US$2.15 a day. This means that since 2022, under the UPND in government, extreme poverty has increased in Zambia by nearly 12%,” Kopulande has observed.





After identifying some of the structural and governance factors responsible for this grim economic reality, Kopulande then outlines some of the policy measures his People’s Party is proposing, to enhance tangible empowerment of Zambian citizens.





The Zambian Whistleblower has posted the PP Policy document for you Zambians to debate as you prepare to choose who should lead the country after the August presidential and general elections.