ZAMBIA HIT BY U.S. PARTIAL TRAVEL SUSPENSION EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2026



By Makasa chanda



LUSAKA December 17 2025



Zambia has been placed under partial travel restrictions to the United States, following a new proclamation signed by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, with the measures set to take effect on January 1, 2026.





According to a White House fact sheet released on Tuesday, Zambia is among 15 countries facing partial suspension of entry under expanded U.S. travel restrictions aimed at strengthening national security. The restrictions affect both immigrant and non-immigrant visa categories, including B-1/B-2 (business and tourism), student (F), vocational (M), and exchange visitor (J) visas.





The U.S. government cited data from the Department of Homeland Security indicating elevated visa overstay rates as the primary justification. Zambia reportedly recorded a 10.73 percent overstay rate for B-1/B-2 visas and 21.02 percent for F, M, and J visas, figures Washington says raise concerns over immigration compliance and vetting effectiveness.





The proclamation clarifies that the move does not amount to a full travel ban. Lawful permanent residents, individuals holding valid existing visas, diplomats, athletes, and persons whose entry serves U.S. national interests are exempt. The policy also allows for case-by-case waivers.



Zambia joins other countries facing partial restrictions, including Angola, Nigeria, Tanzania, Malawi, Senegal, and Zimbabwe, while several nations such as Syria, Mali, Niger, and South Sudan are subject to full entry suspensions.





The White House said the expanded restrictions are data-driven and country-specific, intended to encourage improved information-sharing, stronger civil documentation systems, and cooperation on immigration enforcement, while protecting U.S. national security and public safety.