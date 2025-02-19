ZAMBIA HOLDS INAUGURAL COMMITTEE OF MINISTERS MEETING ON YOUTH DEVELOPMENT



Lusaka, 18th February 2025



THE Government of the Republic of Zambia, in collaboration with its development partners, convened the inaugural Committee of Ministers Meeting on Youth Development at Cabinet Office. The high-level meeting, chaired by Her Honour, the Vice President of the Republic of Zambia, Mrs. W.K. Nalumango, brought together key stakeholders, including Cabinet Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, senior government officials, and representatives from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to deliberate on policies and strategies aimed at advancing youth development in the country.





In her keynote address, Vice President Nalumango underscored the government’s steadfast commitment to ensuring young people play a central role in Zambia’s economic and social transformation. She highlighted the National Youth Development Strategy (2022-2026) as a crucial framework designed to create opportunities for youth in employment, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and social development.





She further commended the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts for its proactive approach in implementing youth empowerment initiatives and emphasized the need for strengthened policy coordination and stakeholder engagement to achieve sustainable results.



Speaking at the event, Hon. Elvis C. Nkandu, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, outlined the government’s progress in youth development. He emphasized that the meeting was a significant step toward aligning policy decisions with actionable programs that benefit young people.





He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to rolling out the GRZ-UN Joint Programme on Youth, launched in December 2022, which focuses on skills development through internships, volunteerism, apprenticeships, and graduate programs (IVAG). He also highlighted ongoing efforts to equip youth resource centers with modern ICT facilities and establish a youth digital portal to enhance access to information and opportunities.





Hon. Nkandu acknowledged the continued support from development partners, particularly the United Nations Country team, whose contributions have been instrumental in funding various youth empowerment initiatives.



United Nations Resident Coordinator in Zambia, Ms. Beatrice Mutali, lauded the Zambian government for prioritizing youth development and fostering strategic partnerships to address the challenges faced by young people. She reiterated the UN’s commitment to supporting policies and programmes that align with the 8th National Development Plan (8NDP) and the 2024 National Youth Policy.





She further acknowledged the role of UN agencies such as UNDP, UNESCO, and UNFPA, which have actively supported initiatives, including the printing of the National Youth Policy, the development of the State of the Youth Report, and funding for sexual reproductive health and rights activities.



The meeting emphasized the importance of policy harmonization, inter-ministerial collaboration, and resource allocation in driving youth development initiatives. Key resolutions included:





– Scaling up youth employment and entrepreneurship programmes to address unemployment challenges.

– Strengthening partnerships with the private sector to create more opportunities for young people.

– Enhancing skills development through digital innovation and technical training.

– Ensuring sustainable financing for youth initiatives through both government funding and donor support.





In her closing remarks, Vice President Nalumango reiterated the government’s commitment to working with all stakeholders in creating an enabling environment for Zambia’s youth. She urged all participants to take a proactive role in implementing the resolutions from the meeting, ensuring that youth empowerment remains a national priority.