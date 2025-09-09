ZAMBIA HOSTS FIRST-EVER ARTISANAL AND SMALL-SCALE MINING CONFERENCE



Lusaka, September 8, 2025 — Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe has stressed that artisanal mining must never be treated as a hobby, but as a serious economic venture capable of transforming livelihoods and creating jobs.





Speaking ahead of the inaugural Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) Conference, Mr. Kabuswe said President Hakainde Hichilema, who called for the meeting, will personally attend to engage stakeholders on how best to harness Zambia’s mineral wealth.





“As the President says, instability anywhere is instability everywhere. We must manage our mineral wealth responsibly. Artisanal mining has great potential for job creation, but it must be safe, legal, and productive,” Mr. Kabuswe said.





He further urged large-scale mining companies to form partnerships with artisanal miners who are building valuable experience in the sector.





The two-day conference, themed “Unlocking ASM Potential for Inclusive and Sustainable Development”, opened at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre with delegates drawn from all 10 provinces of Zambia, as well as regional participants from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Zimbabwe, and Sudan.





Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Dr. Hapenga Kabeta described the meeting as timely, noting that it coincides with the ministry’s realignment on the future of artisanal mining in Zambia.





“Artisanal mining holds tremendous potential for economic development. However, low productivity, environmental degradation, and community vulnerability remain challenges that we must confront,” he said.





International partners also underscored the importance of artisanal mining. UN Resident Representative Dr. James Wakiaga highlighted that globally, artisanal and small-scale miners supply 20 percent of cobalt, a critical mineral.





“Zambia is showing leadership in Africa by creating programs to build capacity, expand economic opportunities for women, and strengthen empowerment within the ASM sector,” he noted.





Meanwhile, Ambassador João Samuel Caholo, Executive Secretary of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, called for a comprehensive strategy to address financing, environmental protection, and the fight against illegal exploitation of natural resources.





He emphasized that illicit activities threaten regional peace and stability, adding, “The ASM sector is vital to youth empowerment and sustainable development across the Great Lakes region.”





The government has encouraged artisanal miners to organize into cooperatives to access licenses and financial support.





Currently, artisanal mining contributes more than 10 percent of Zambia’s mining GDP. Authorities, however, cautioned against illegal mining, which undermines development and threatens community safety.





President Hichilema is expected to officially open the conference, which runs from September 8 to 9, 2025. The event is set to produce concrete interventions aimed at formalizing artisanal mining, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring the sector contributes meaningfully to Zambia’s economic growth.



