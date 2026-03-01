ZAMBIA/IRAN RELATIONS



By Kellys Kaunda



As the US and Israel attack Iran, I am reminded of the story I covered on March 11, 1993.





On that day, the Zambian government announced it had decided to sever diplomatic ties with both Iran and Iraq.



Zambia accused the two countries of seeking to overthrow the government of President Frederick Chiluba.





They were to do so by aiding the United Nation Independence Party, UNIP, of Zambia’s first President, Kenneth Kaunda.



The diplomats had barely a week to leave the country. It was a big story for the international media.





Remember that Zambia had just returned to multiparty politics at the end of 1991 after 17years of one party rule.



But Zambia and Iran restored diplomatic ties in July of 2001.





Our diplomatic ties with Iran began shortly after 1964 as part of Zambia’s affiliation with the Non-Alligned Movement (NAM).



NAM was and still is a grouping of nations that are essentially a counterweight against powerful nations of the west who have always sought to dominate the global stage and shaping the world in their own image.





In 1975, President Kaunda visited Iran and signed an economic and trade agreement.



In the agreement, Iran was to supply Zambia with one million tons of oil per year in exchange for agricultural products and uranium mining.





Over the years, Zambia has always viewed Iran as an alternative source of cheap oil particularly after the lifting of sanctions.



The west has maintained sanctions against Iran to force the latter from developing a nuclear bomb.





When Israel attacked Iran a few months ago, the Zambian government assured the nation that it was monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of Zambians in the region.





As part of its consular services, the Zambian government has in the recent past facilitated the evacuation of Zambians from Ethiopia and Ukraine.