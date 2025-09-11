Zambia is among other SADC countries predicted to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during the 2025-2026 rainfall season.





OFFICIAL RELEASESTATEMENT FROM THE THIRTY-FIRST SOUTHERN AFRICAN REGIONAL CLIMATE OUTLOOK FORUM (SARCOF-31) HELD IN LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, 08 – 11 SEPTEMBER 2025.

Released by: Mr. Edson Nkonde Permanent Representative of Zambia with WMO (PR) and Director of Zambia Meteorological Department





On behalf of all Permanent Representatives of SADC NMHSs with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), I would like to officially release the Thirty-First Southern African Regional Climate Outlook (SARCOF-31) Statement of the 2025/26 Rainfall Season as crafted by all National Meteorological and Hydrological Services climate experts that participated in the Pre-COP session that took place last week here hosted by the Zambia Meteorological Department and guided by the SADC Climate Services Centre.

This is a culmination of dedicated efforts of the national climate experts appointed by SADC Directors of Meteorological and Hydrological Services with contributions of data from Global Producing Centres and regional partners. We are thankful to everyone who contributed in the production of the outlook contained in the statement that is being released at this juncture.





May I at this point share with you the summary of the Statement.

SUMMARY



Bulk of the SADC region is likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall for most of the period of October to December (OND) 2025 except the western fringes of Namibia where below-normal rainfall is expected. The remainder of the region is likely to receive normal to below normal rainfall during this period of the 2025/26 season including the Island states of Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles.





The period of January to March (JFM) 2026 period is expected to have normal to above normal rainfall for most of the region except for northern parts of the region (Angola, DRC and Tanzania) where normal to below normal rainfall is expected.

Above normal rainfall is expected in the southwestern parts of the region while the bulk of Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles are expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall with Comoros receiving normal to below normal rainfall during the JFM 2026 period.