ZAMBIA IS BACK ON THE MAP – MR. ALEXANDER MUMBA SAKALA CALLS ON MATERO TO PREPARE FOR OPPORTUNITY





Lusaka, Matero – January 2026



Mr. Alexander Mumba Sakala, United Party for National Development (UPND) aspiring Member of Parliament for Matero Constituency, says Zambia has once again captured global attention following recent international recognition of the country’s leadership under His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema. This recognition sends a clear and powerful message to the world: Zambia is trusted again.

Trust is the foundation of national development. When a country regains trust on the global stage, investors return, businesses expand, jobs are created, and government development plans become achievable. This renewed confidence is good news not only for Zambia as a nation or for Lusaka as the capital city, but also for communities like Matero.





WHAT THIS MEANS FOR MATERO



Economic stabilisation at national level has direct benefits for communities. When Zambia’s economy is steady and trusted, Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources become more reliable and effective. More resources reach communities, local councils function better, and youth empowerment programmes stand a real chance of succeeding.

This is how development works — from national leadership down to constituency and community level. Matero must therefore be positioned to benefit from this progress, not to watch opportunities pass by.





OPPORTUNITY IS COMING – ARE WE READY?



Zambia’s growing global importance is anchored on several key factors: its rich copper and mineral resources, its strategic geographical location, and its stable and credible leadership. As new opportunities open up, preparedness becomes critical.

Our youths must be equipped with skills, our small businesses must be organised and supported, and our leadership must remain focused on results. Development does not reward those who wait — it rewards those who prepare.





CHOOSING BUILDERS



Ba Matero, development is built, not wished for. The time has come to prioritise leadership that understands how resources work, knows how to attract investment, and can translate policy into tangible outcomes such as clinics, roads, skills centres, and sustainable jobs.

Communities progress when they choose builders — leaders who deliver results and focus on long-term development.





HOPE FOR OUR YOUTHS



To the youths of Matero, your future matters. A stable economy brings more training opportunities, increased business activity, and greater chances to work, grow, and thrive. Your role is not to waste energy in unproductive online conflicts, but to prepare yourselves to seize the opportunities that are coming.





MY COMMITMENT TO MATERO



As your aspiring representative, Mr. Alexander Mumba Sakala pledges to focus on development, not drama. He will ensure that CDF works for the people, fight for jobs, skills development, and opportunity, and work tirelessly to ensure that Matero is never left behind.





CONCLUSION



Ba Matero, the future is opening before us. Let us move forward with unity, discipline, and vision. Let us believe in progress, believe in ourselves, and commit to building a better Matero together.

