ZAMBIA IS CONSTANTLY BEING TREATED TO JOKES – KALABA



says the police have become experts at sanitizing illicit actions of the UPND.





LUSAKA, THURSDAY, NOVEMBER, 20, 2025



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba has taken a swipe at the statement attributed to Zambia Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi that “Rescuing Mr. Given Lubinda was our priority, so we did not immediately arrest the individuals holding him because we applied mob psychology.” This follows the brutal attack and abduction of the PF leader in Kabwe yesterday by suspected UPND cadres.





Speaking during the ‘Hot Seat’ breakfast show on Hot FM radio this morning Mr. Kalaba charged that the police have become experts at sanitizing the illicit actions of the UPND.





He said in most cases the police have not taken action against UPND cadres who have committed crime, citing the recent attack and abduction of a PF cadre, destruction of the PF secretariat, insults on late former President Edgar Lungu.





“Zambia is constantly being treated to jokes. The police have become experts at sanitizing illicit actions of the UPND,take for instance the destruction of the PF secretatiat by UPND cadres, the recent abduction of a PF cadre and all sorts of insults hailed at late former republican President Edgar Chagwa by UPND youths from Solwezi, no action have been taken by the police and this should come to an end,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“Police is supposed to be a service, to protect all of us… again you hear that our mission was to rescue Hon. Lubinda and not to arrest the perpetrators of that heinous crime. It worries me that we are going for an election and the police does not act on the criminals, I call them criminals because they go ahead inflicting pain and fear in citizens of Zambia six months before an election, that should be worrying for any serious citizens, so the answer by the Police Spokesperson fails below the standards of an answer that shouldcome from the police service,” the CF leader said.





Mr. Kalaba has since advised the Police that they have a responsibility and duty to protect all citizens regardless of their political affiliations.





“And if they don’t do that, they will allow citizens to begin feeling vulnerable and unprotected and that’s not what we want in this country. Zambia has been known to a haven of peace and that’s why investors are coming because this country does not tolerate lawlessness. So if the police want to play politics with the UPND that’s upto them, our advice is that please stop it, behave yourselves and do your duty, don’t fear anyone,” Mr. Kalaba said.





” The UPND will not be in government in perpetuity, today is President Hichilema in office, tomorrow it will be Harry Kalaba. Why do you want to start answering questions when the person you are defending is nolonger there,” the CF leader said.



