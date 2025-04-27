Zambia is doing very very well!



Kasama Central Member of Parliament, Sibongile Mwamba said;



ZAMBIA IS DOING VERY WELL, STATES KASAMA MP HON. SIBONGILE MWAMBA



Highlights from the Global Parliamentary Forum, held on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings attended by Sibongile Mwamba Kasama Central Constituency MP and Sibeso Sefulo Mwandi Constituency MP:



REMARKS BY HON. SIBONGILE MWAMBA;



✅ Zambia is doing very well on the global map in terms of its economic outlook despite having its own challenges.



✅ The reviews on Zambia are very positive at global level despite being in the category of low-income bracket countries.



✅ Difficult as it may seem, there are countries that are actually doing far less than Zambia.



✅ Hon. Mwamba who is also a Member of the Parliamentary Committees on Public Accounts, and Foreign Affairs is hopeful that all the achievements that Zambia is making can be translated to benefit every Zambian.



✅ The Global Parliamentary Forum (GPF) is the flagship parliamentary event at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), organized jointly by the Parliamentary Network on the World Bank and IMF (PN), the WBG, and IMF.



✅ Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP was accompanied to the meetings in Washington DC, USA, by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa , Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya and Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Dingani Banda.



