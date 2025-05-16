ZAMBIA IS DROWNING IN DEBT – AND THE UPND IS HOLDING THE HOSE- Edwin Lifwekelo

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

16/05/2026



ZAMBIA IS DROWNING IN DEBT – AND THE UPND IS HOLDING THE HOSE



“2026 Must Be About Development – Not Deception.”





Let us face facts: the UPND government has become a danger to Zambia’s economic future. While they continue to throw parties over so-called “debt restructuring success,” the truth is this — they have borrowed far more than the debt they rescheduled, and the country has nothing to show for it.





The Numbers Don’t Lie — But Neither Do Empty Roads



Since the UPND took power: External debt has jumped from $13.04 billion to $14.7 billion. Domestic debt has soared from K194 billion to K225 billion. Zambia’s total public debt now stands at over $25.5 billion. But where is the infrastructure? Where are the jobs? Where is the progress?





They Blame the Past to Hide the Present



Yes — let’s be honest — under President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Zambia borrowed. Maybe even over-borrowed. But there is a key difference: The roads were built. The hospitals went up. The airports were modernized. Energy projects were launched. Flyover bridges in Lusaka appeared. Schools were expanded. The infrastructure is there — and it’s visible. You may debate the debt levels, but you cannot debate the results.





Compare that to the UPND government: Billions borrowed, Billions spent, CDF increased to over 30 million kwacha And yet, no legacy to show.



Borrowing to Consume Is Not Leadership — It’s Failure. What has the UPND done with the borrowed money? Salaries. Foreign allowances. Luxury vehicles. Conferences and political comfort.





This is borrowing to survive — not to build. It is economic suicide disguised as fiscal policy.



Their “Projects” Are Either Private, Stalled or Political Showpieces The Lusaka–Ndola dual carriageway? Not funded by the state — it’s a PPP. The Itimpi Solar Plant? Private investment. The “Constituency projects” paraded at rallies? Nothing but tokenism. The big picture is clear: no bold national investment plan, no national transformation agenda, just politics and patchwork.





Zambia’s Future Is Being Sacrificed. This is not about fixing past problems. This is creating new ones, even bigger. Every child born today is already shackled to a debt they didn’t ask for and won’t benefit from. That is not governance — it’s betrayal.





2026 is a year of redemption. Let’s Vote for Development. This is our call to action: Zambians, in 2026, we must reject storytelling. Reject recycled excuses. Reject governments that only know how to talk and borrow. Let us not vote for debt without development. Let us not vote for leaders who hide behind old slogans while they mortgage our future.





Let’s vote for vision. Let’s vote for results. Let’s vote for development.



We Offer More Than Criticism

We Offer a Plan. The Opposition is not here to complain — we are here to lead. We have a clear plan to rebuild the economy, Strategies to create real jobs and industrial growth, A commitment to transparency and investment discipline, And a promise: every dollar borrowed under our leadership will build something lasting.

Zambia deserves more. Zambia deserves better.





Let 2026 be the turning point — not just of government, but of vision.



Let’s rise together. Let’s rebuild together. Let’s vote for development.



Edwin Lifwekelo

Pf Media Director

16/ 05/2025