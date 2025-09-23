“Zambia Is Not Malawi?” Tell That to Hichilema’s Shaky Throne – Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist

Zambia Is Not Malawi?” Tell That to Hichilema’s Shaky Throne





By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist



The recent elections in Malawi have rattled the very foundations of UPND. Suddenly, their praise-singers have found refuge in a tired chant: “Zambia is not Malawi.” But who are they fooling? The truth is staring them in the face — Malawi’s political storm is a mirror reflection of what awaits UPND in 2026.





When Lazarus Chakwera rode to power, the UPND in opposition danced and sang praises, hailing him as a hero of democracy. Today, as Malawians reject him, the same UPND cadres shamelessly twist their tongues to say, “Zambia is not Malawi.” Yet Zambia and Malawi are like Siamese twins — culturally, politically, and electorally bound. What happens in one is a prophecy for the other.





Hon. Miles Sampa, Leader of the Opposition, once prophetically described President Hakainde Hichilema as a “Once Viewed President.” Malawi has now produced its own version in Lazarus Chakwera — a leader once adored, now rejected. The parallel is striking: both nations have been cursed with loquacious presidents who showered citizens with promises of heaven on earth, only for implementation to hit absolute zero.





Even in Parliament, when Hon. Stephen Kapyongo raised the alarm about UPND’s dwindling fortunes, the Second Deputy Speaker rushed to cut him short with the same hollow excuse — “Zambia is not Malawi.” But the facts are undeniable. Mpulungu’s by-election already handed UPND a bitter defeat at the hands of NCP. The people are speaking, and the echoes from Malawi are only amplifying Zambia’s looming verdict.





The arrogance of UPND will not save them. Hichilema’s government has become a carbon copy of Chakwera’s regime — loud on promises, mute on delivery. Just as Malawians are pushing Chakwera out, Zambians are preparing to show Hichilema the exit.





The fear in UPND today is real, and it is justified. Because when the people rise, no slogan — not even “Zambia is not Malawi” — will stop the fall of a once viewed president.





*UPND should stop comforting themselves — Malawi has simply handed them their political obituary in advance.*