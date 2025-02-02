ZAMBIA IS NOT READY TO IMPLEMENT THE NEW CURRICULUM IN 2025- NAQEZ

ZAMBIA IS NOT READY TO IMPLEMENT THE NEW CURRICULUM IN 2025



With evident unpreparedness by the Ministry of Education, the National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) declares that the nation is not ready to implement the new education curriculum in 2025.



According to established standards, *piloting a curriculum should take at least one year.* However, the Ministry of Education, facing difficulties, attempted *a rushed pilot in less than a term.* This *brief and inadequate trial lacked necessary teaching and learning materials* — an oversight that undermines the credibility of the process.





Furthermore, despite national expectations, the orientation of teachers into the new curriculum has received *no direct government funding.* Instead, *schools have been forced to finance the exercise using school grants, with teachers often covering costs from their own pockets.* As a result, *training sessions have been insufficient, leaving many teachers without the knowledge of new teaching approaches and methodologies needed to effectively implement the competence-based curriculum.*





In some instances, poorly organised orientation workshops have forced teachers to travel long distances without food or transport allowances. Just last week, *teachers invited* by the Ministry of Education *to develop curriculum modules in Kabwe had to fund their own travel* from across the country. *Many were left stranded* and some even had their bags confiscated by lodge owners because of unpaid accommodation bills.





*With only eight (8) days remaining before we start implementing our new curriculum* at ECE Level 1, Grade 1 and Form 1, on *Monday, 10th February,* 2025, *textbooks and other relevant teaching and learning materials are still not available in schools* . This is deeply disappointing.





*Without proper teacher orientation, without necessary teaching/learning materials and without sufficient financial support, it is evident that the Ministry of Education is not prepared enough for this transition.* Therefore, realising that there are many needs competing for Treasury funding, *we strongly propose that the new curriculum be implemented in January 2026, not 2025.*





Rather than rushing an unprepared process, *Zambia must confront the reality and allow herself more time for adequate preparation.* Pushing forward under these circumstances, with almost zero funding, risks turning a promising curriculum into a national disaster.



——————

Issued by:

Dr. Aaron Chansa

Executive Director, NAQEZ