ZAMBIA IS ON THE RIGHT DEVELOPMENT PATH – Thomas Sipalo

ZAMBIA IS ON THE RIGHT DEVELOPMENT PATH – SIPALO



MUNALI aspiring Member of Parliament Thomas Sipalo, popularly known as ‘Komboni President,’ has defended his decision to join the UPND, saying the move was motivated by the party’s commitment to national development and President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for the country.





Mr Sipalo said while he had made significant progress as an independent figure, joining the ruling party had enabled him to contribute to a broader development agenda under President Hichilema’s leadership.





He stated that national development could only be achieved when citizens put aside personal and political differences and focused on the country’s long-term interests.



“Development prevails when we overcome petty differences and look at a bigger picture for mother Zambia,” Mr Sipalo said.





The aspiring lawmaker urged Zambians to avoid selective politics and instead work together for the common good, noting that only one president leads the country at a time and that the nation was making progress under the current administration.





Mr Sipalo said his support for the UPND was based on what he described as the government’s strong development agenda and its commitment to improving the lives of citizens.





He expressed confidence in President Hichilema’s leadership, saying the Head of State was steering the country in the right direction through various development programmes.





Mr Sipalo further called on residents of Munali Constituency who shared his vision for development to join him in advancing the area’s growth, while encouraging those who remained unconvinced to eventually come on board.





“Together, we can build an inclusive constituency where development will supersede politics,” he said.



He reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Munali and supporting initiatives aimed at fostering sustainable development in the constituency and across the country.