ZAMBIA LAND ALLIANCE APPLAUDS UPND GOVT FOR REDUCED POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IN LAND ADMINISTRATION



By Michael Kaluba



Zambia Land Alliance Executive Director Patrick Musole has commended the reduced political interference in Zambia’s land administration under the current government, compared to the previous regime.



Mr. Musole says there has been a notable improvement in land administration over the past three years, compared to before the 2021 general elections, when illegalities were widespread but has acknowleged that some instances of political interference still persist.



He has however expressed concern that meaningful change remains stalled due to the absence of amendments to the land act, contending that while legal reforms and policy updates exist on paper, real challenges continue on the ground.



Mr. Musole has emphasized that the current land policy offers a solid foundation, but gaps remain between government pronouncements and enforcement, citing unfulfilled demolition of illegal structures in sensitive areas on the copperbelt, including water discharge points and protected areas such as Forest 27.



He is concerned over the governance of customary land, where some traditional leaders are reportedly allocating land to investors without community consultation, prompting him to call for legislation to regulate traditional land and protect vulnerable groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities.



PHOENIX FM