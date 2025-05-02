ZAMBIA LAUNCHES FIRST ENAMELLED WIRE PLANT



Uniflex Wires & Cables Ltd has officially launched Zambia’s first-ever enamelled wire manufacturing plant in Lusaka, marking a significant $500,000 investment.



The launch ceremony was graced by the Minister of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, MP, at Uniflex Wires and Cables in the Chinika area of Lusaka.



This state-of-the-art facility, certified by the Zambia Bureau of Standards, positions Zambia as a regional leader in manufacturing, second only to South Africa.



The local production of enamelled wire, a crucial component in motors, transformers, and generators, reduces Zambia’s reliance on imports and unlocks export opportunities to neighboring countries, including Zimbabwe, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.



This achievement creates local employment opportunities, enhances copper value addition, and supports the government’s “Proudly Zambian” initiative, paving the way for the country’s emergence as a regional manufacturing hub.



(Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry)