ZAMBIA LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER NATIONAL FOOD BALANCE SHEETS REPORT





Lusaka — The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Fisheries & Livestock, in partnership with the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the African Development Bank (AfDB), have unveiled Zambia’s first comprehensive Food Balance Sheets Report, covering the years 2019–2023.





Speaking during the launch, Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri hailed the report as a milestone in Zambia’s food security efforts.





“A good environment feeds the people better,” he said, stressing the connection between nutrition and quality of life. “People have to be well-fed with nutritious food.”





Mr. Phiri said the government, under President Hakainde Hichilema, is giving farmers the freedom to decide what crops to grow, reducing reliance on mealie meal.





He added that the Sustainable Agriculture Fund (SAF) is providing support to farmers through irrigation systems, aquaculture, and livestock production.





Mr. Phiri reaffirmed government’s goal of achieving 10 million metric tons of maize production by 2031, noting that research partnerships, such as with Golden Value Agriculture Research, are crucial to reaching the target.





The minister also urged producers to focus on nutrient-rich crops, emphasizing that food security must go beyond quantity to deliver better nutrition. While commending the team behind the report, he acknowledged concern over the weak figures it revealed.





Highlighting data from the Growth Focus Survey, Mr. Phiri said it guided Zambia’s decision to export more than 500,000 metric tons of maize, and he encouraged young scientists to pursue innovative methods that improve both production and nutrition.





Meanwhile, Acting Statistician at ZamStats Sheila Mudenda, described the Food Balance Sheet as an essential planning tool that provides a clear picture of Zambia’s food security.





She explained that the report supplies critical data on food availability, supply, and utilization, insights that can inform national policy and development strategies.





“As the central authority on official statistics, ZamStats plays a critical role in ensuring that decisions are grounded in accurate, data-driven insights,” Ms. Mudenda said.





ZamStats operates under the Statistics Act No. 13 of 2018, with a mandate to publish official statistics and provide reliable data to drive national development.



