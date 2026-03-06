ZAMBIA LIKELY TO FACE HIGHER FUEL PRICES – ECONOMIST

Economist Kelvin Chisanga says Zambia is likely to experience increased fuel costs in the coming weeks due to global supply disruptions and limited domestic stocks.

Chisanga explained that diesel reserves remain strong at about 300 million litres, enough to sustain operations for 60 days, offering some stability to transport and industry.

He noted that petrol, kerosene and aviation fuel are more vulnerable, with coverage of only 19, 14 and 9 days respectively, which makes the market highly sensitive to shocks.

The Economist emphasised that government has introduced a statutory levy as a reserve measure to safeguard fuel availability and cushion against international price movements.

Chisanga pointed out that despite this intervention, households, businesses and transport operators are expected to feel the burden of rising costs.

He stressed that diversification of import sources is essential to reduce reliance on a few suppliers and strengthen domestic reserves.

The Economist highlighted that energy efficiency, extended storage capacity and investment in alternative energy solutions will be vital to mitigate demand pressures and protect consumers.