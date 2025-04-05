Zambia Losing $3 Billion Annually to Illicit Financial Flows, Says U.S. Ambassador



Zambia’s economic stability is under threat, with up to $3 billion lost each year due to illicit financial flows, according to U.S. Ambassador to Zambia, Michael C. Gonzales. This alarming figure represents 20% of Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), posing a significant challenge to the country’s development and economic growth.





Gonzales’ remarks have sparked fresh concerns over the governance and financial management of foreign aid and national resources. The ambassador’s comments come at a time when Zambia continues to grapple with systemic inefficiencies and corruption.





Gonzales pointed out that a large portion of the country’s economic woes could be attributed to corrupt practices and poor financial oversight, which drain billions from the economy annually. “The $3 billion lost each year through illicit flows is a massive burden on Zambia’s economic prospects,” Gonzales said, highlighting that this figure accounts for a substantial portion of the nation’s wealth.





In addition to this worrying statistic, Gonzales also addressed the issue of inflated maize imports, a scandal that has further eroded Zambia’s financial stability. He questioned why the country paid 48% more for imported maize than the prevailing market price, highlighting inefficiencies in procurement and trade practices.





“Paying 48% higher for your grain than you should and not even taking delivery? That’s an obvious red flag,” Gonzales remarked. The United States, a key donor, had contributed $20 million to Zambia’s food security efforts, only for the funds to be potentially mismanaged or misallocated in deals like these.





The maize importation issue has raised questions about the transparency and accountability in Zambia’s food procurement processes, especially as the nation struggles with food security challenges.





While international donors, including the United States, have provided significant funding to address these challenges, the question remains: where is the money going, and how much of it is actually benefiting Zambian farmers and consumers?





This situation is symptomatic of broader governance challenges in Zambia, where foreign aid often gets diverted into inefficient or corrupt systems that fail to reach the intended recipients.



Despite substantial contributions from international partners, Zambia continues to struggle with poverty, inequality, and underdevelopment, much of which can be traced back to poor financial management and the outflow of resources through illicit means.





The U.S. Ambassador’s call for greater accountability and transparency echoes a growing frustration with the way foreign aid and national resources are managed in Zambia. To address these challenges, Gonzales urged the Zambian government to strengthen its institutional capacity to combat corruption and illicit financial flows.



He also stressed the importance of aligning aid with national priorities, ensuring that resources are used effectively to support sustainable development and the empowerment of local systems.





“The failure to address these systemic issues means that Zambia will continue to lose billions in revenue every year. The government must prioritize reforms that tackle corruption and ensure that foreign aid supports long-term growth and self-sufficiency,” Gonzales added.



