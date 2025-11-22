ZAMBIA MAY TURN INTO STRIFE, BL00DBATH WARNS ARCHBISHOP BANDA

LUSAKA Archbishop Dr Alick Banda of the Catholic has warned that the violence in the country may turn into strife, blood bath, and destruction of both innocent lives and property if nothing is done to stop the brutality.

Speaking during in a homily during a midday mass at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus yesterday, Dr Banda urged Zambians to reflect on the violence building up in communities ahead of the elections.

Archbishop Banda wondered where the country was heading with violence.

“When we reflect upon violence building up in our society, one wonders where we are headed to. It seems we are averse to peace. However, if measures are not taken to avert what we are seeing, selective application of the rule of law, selective provision of security, and selective administration of justice, I am afraid this may turn our society into strife, blood bath, and destruction of both innocent lives and property,” he said.

He urged Zambians and the Catholic faithful to open their eyes and see sin leading to destruction.

“The moment is now to make hard choices and hard decisions more than rhetoric. It is time we opened up our eyes and recognised the signs pointing towards destruction and change the course,” he said.

Archbishop Banda said peace could only come about when people truthfully and truly repented and asked for forgiveness and be reconciled, both with God and neighbour.

He said sin would never bring about peace at all cost.

“Not PR [Public Relations]. Sin and evil can never bring about peace. Jesus cried tears of sorrow because Jerusalem did not receive Him, and did not recognise the decisive moment of choice it needed to make. Unfortunately, the inhabitants had to live with the consequences of rejecting the Gospel. His grief was about a love that had been rejected,” he said.

Archbishop Banda said the word of God was clear that He came to reveal God’s hospitable love for all of humanity, but many rejected Him.

“He could not force Himself; when rejected, but move on. He came to seek and to save the lost. He walks with us and wants to bond with us, but we need to admit our need to him by being responsive. Like the two disciples on the road to Emmaus, we too let us say, “Stay with us, Lord.”

He said this is the final two weeks of the liturgical year.

“Struggles and warnings marked the readings for the final two weeks of the liturgical year. And victory comes only after severe struggle and only those faithful make it. The fidelity of Mattathias, the old man and his seven sons left an ideal of heroic resistance in Israel. Resisting evil at all costs. The old man would not succumb to bribery nor fear. He said, “We will keep to the covenant of our ancestors. God forbid that we should forsake the law and the commandments,” he said.

