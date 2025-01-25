Zambia Ministery Of Health Must Think Twice.



The withdrawal of the USA from the world Health organization (WHO) is a sad development especially to Zambia and other least developed countries. The move as negative repercussions particularly on our already struggling health sector.

Zambia has projects that depend on WHO funding including initiatives like PEPFAR the impact will be felt deeply.

Moreover, the potential disruption to ARV, Antimalaria drug, TB drugs and Other essential health programs is alarming like

1, Medical equipment partners like merck and Co have provided medical equipment crucial for health facilities in Zambia.





2, Medicine and medical supplies, the US has been donating medicine and medical supplies to address shortages in Zambia health facilities.



3, Vitamins and supplements, organizations like vitamins Angels have provided vitamin A for children under 5 and multivitamins for pregnant and lactating woman.





4, Training and capacity building, USAID has been supporting the training and capacity building of health professionals in Zambia, including pre- and in – service training, mentoring and performance management.



5, HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention. The US President’s Emergency plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has been providing significant funding and support for HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention programs in Zambia.



This donations are aimed at strengthening Zambia’s Health systems, improving access to quality health care and addressing some of the country’s most pressing health challenges. This is a wake up call to the UPND government to put key important measures on how they are going to address this issues as soon as possible by putting up shot term and long term plan because it as negative impact to Zambia health sector.



However, my humble advice for short term apart from changing procurement system, they should also consider Direct Financing to hospitals and Clinics across the country and long term plan the ministry of health of Zambia having its own pharmaceutical company so that it can be making its own essential Medications like Antibiotics, Antimalaria, TB drugs and ARVS and setting up a pharmaceutical industry it can cost the country US 850 Million dollars.



The UPND government should revisit Minning concessions and Tax waivers to improve Health sector in Zambia because the country is losing over US 2 Billion dollars of tax waives per annum and this money can help the country to be self dependent when it comes to health sector in Zambia.



Hon Chris Tchakanga

CF Copperbelt Vice Treasure and 2026 Mufulira Central Aspiring MP.