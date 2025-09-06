ZAMBIA MISSING ON THE TOP 10 BEST-GOVERNED AFRICAN NATIONS OF 2025





The quality of governance remains a defining factor in shaping African countries’ development trajectory, economic stability, and social cohesion.



The Country Governance and Government Index (CGGI) ranks 120 countries using 35 indicators of governance.



From 2021 to 2025, more than half of assessed nations experienced a decline in governance performance.





The Country Governance and Government Index (CGGI), an annual ranking that evaluates 120 governments worldwide across 35 unique indicators , offers the most comprehensive assessment of national governance capabilities and effectiveness.





By measuring factors such as policy implementation, institutional efficiency, and public accountability, the CGGI provides a detailed picture of how governments perform in meeting citizens’ needs.





Between 2021 and 2025, the Index revealed a worrying trend: more than half of the ranked countries experienced a decline in governance performance, with uneven progress even among those that showed improvement.





The report further highlights that Global governance scores are projected to diverge between 2021 and 2025. Europe & North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, Central & West Asia will see modest gains, while Latin America & the Caribbean and Africa are expected to decline.





This uneven trend points to a widening governance gap, with stronger regions consolidating progress as weaker ones fall further behind.



The governance gap is particularly pronounced across regions. African nations, along with countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, continue to rank among the weakest performers and have seen the sharpest declines over the past five years.





By contrast, countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific which were already leading, have largely improved their governance outcomes over the same period.





Against this backdrop, a few African nations stand out for their robust institutions, effective policymaking, and consistent governance performance.



These countries exemplify best practices on the continent, highlighting how strong governance can drive economic growth, political stability, and public trust.





Mauritius has been ranked the best-governed country in Africa in the 2025 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), placing 51st globally with a score of 0.553 and holding the top continental position for the fifth consecutive year.





Rwanda, which ranked 59th with a score of 0.507, was recognized as the world’s best-performing low-income country, showing that national wealth is not a prerequisite for effective governance.





Botswana, ranked 61st, was commended for judicial digitalisation reforms , while Morocco, at 75th, was noted for progress in data transparency and digital infrastructure.



South Africa, despite ongoing fiscal pressures, secured 77th place and continues to serve as a continental benchmark for institutional capacity.





According to Dinesh Naidu, Director of Knowledge at the Chandler Institute of Governance, Africa continues to face governance challenges but has also shown signs of progress. Speaking at the regional launch of the Index in Pretoria, which brought together policymakers, academics, and practitioners, Naidu noted that Africa’s average score remains the lowest of all regions, despite modest improvement between 2024 and 2025.





As a region, Africa still has significant work to do in improving the quality of governance,”he said. “However, the recent progress recorded suggests an upward trajectory. Even in a challenging global environment, high-performing African countries are making governance advances that can inspire peers across the continent.”