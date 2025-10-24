⬆️ REGIONAL | Zambia-Mozambique Plan Joint Power Project to Boost Regional Energy Security





Zambia and Mozambique are exploring a joint electricity generation venture in Mozambique’s Tete Province, signaling a deepening of regional energy cooperation.





Mozambican President Daniel Chapo announced that his country’s Ministry of Energy will next month host its Zambian counterparts to assess joint investment prospects in the proposed Mphanda Nkuwa Dam on the Zambezi River.





The hydro project is projected to generate 1,500 megawatts of electricity, strengthening regional supply networks and supporting Zambia’s post-drought recovery.



“We are looking at ways to collaborate on power generation projects that will benefit both countries,” President Chapo said during a bilateral meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House in Lusaka.





He added that Mozambique is also developing gas-fired power plants in Tete Province that could be opened to joint ventures.





Tete already houses the Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric Dam, one of southern Africa’s largest energy assets, which currently exports power across the region.





President Hichilema welcomed the initiative and emphasized the need to expedite the development of the Nacala and Beira transport corridors. He said improved regional infrastructure, including rail, roads, and oil pipelines, would reduce trade bottlenecks and integrate regional markets.





The Zambian leader also thanked Mozambique for supplying emergency power during Zambia’s drought-induced shortages earlier this year, saying the support helped cushion the country’s economy.





“We must safeguard our shared natural resources, including the Zambezi River, for the prosperity of our region,” President Hichilema said.





President Chapo arrived in Lusaka on Wednesday night and is scheduled to serve as the Guest of Honour at Zambia’s 61st Independence celebrations on Friday.



