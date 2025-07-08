ZAMBIA MUST GOVERN ITS GOLD, SAFEGUARD ITS CITIZENS, BUT SUPPORT THEM TOO





The recent discovery of gold in Mufumbwe, like similar finds across Zambia, presents us a rare opportunity to expand our mineral economy beyond copper. It also comes with real risks and the events unfolding at the Kikonge gold mine should serve as a national wake-up call.





The deaths of three people in an incident involving illegal miners and police are tragic. Yet they also underline what we should consider an point. This is no longer just about excitement over new minerals. It is about governance, law and order, and national interest.





Government, through the police, acted to maintain public safety and protect a strategic national resource. That responsibility cannot be taken lightly. Allowing illegal mining to flourish without intervention would have risked chaos and resource plunder. However, enforcement alone is not enough. Zambia needs a gold strategy, one that secures our minerals, protects our people, and puts our long-term interests first.





What is happening in Mufumbwe and other gold-rich areas may also be symptomatic of a deeper frustration, a growing desire among ordinary citizens to finally reap the benefits of the country’s natural wealth.





For decades, communities living near mineral-rich zones have watched as the profits of extraction flowed elsewhere, often with little to no improvement in their daily lives. The surge in illegal mining should not only be seen as a law enforcement issue, but also as a wake-up call. It signals a population that is eager to participate in the wealth of their land, not in theory, but in practice.





If left unaddressed, this demand will continue to manifest outside formal systems. Perhaps the real solution lies in creating legal pathways for participation, profit-sharing, and empowerment that do not compromise order or national interest.





Too often, resource-related issues in Zambia are dragged into populist debate. Politicians position themselves as defenders of “the people,” even when the outcomes of that rhetoric serve no one. In the case of gold, this approach is dangerous. Encouraging illegal mining under the guise of empowerment, or looking the other way to gain political mileage, can only lead to disorder. The truth is that artisanal miners are operating in legal limbo, vulnerable to exploitation and unsafe working conditions. What they need is not political sympathy, but protection through formal recognition and regulation.





Under the Mines and Minerals Development Act No. 11 of 2015, all minerals in Zambia are vested in the President on behalf of the Republic. This means that even if gold is discovered on customary or private land, no one can lawfully extract it without a valid license issued by the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development. The same Act provides for various categories of mining rights, including artisanal mining licenses, which can be granted to individuals or cooperatives.





In short, no person is allowed to mine gold, or any mineral, without express permission from the state. This is not only the law; it is the basis of resource sovereignty.





Additionally, the Land Act, Chapter 184 of the Laws of Zambia, makes it clear that ownership of land does not extend to what lies beneath. Surface rights and mineral rights are separate. This distinction is very important, especially in rural areas where customary landholders may mistakenly believe that a discovery of gold on their land gives them ownership over it.





Without proper legal guidance and community education, this misunderstanding can fuel conflict and encourage illegal mining activity.



We must be honest with ourselves. Zambia is at a crossroads. Countries that mismanage gold, such as parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, have paid a heavy price.





They have witnessed environmental degradation, conflict, and the theft of national wealth by criminal networks. If we are not careful, the same forces could take root here. The warning signs are already visible.





Fortunately, there are models we can learn from. Botswana remains a shining example of what disciplined, transparent resource governance can achieve. For decades, it managed its diamond wealth through state-led strategies, strong institutions, and deliberate reinvestment in the public good. There was no room for populism. There was leadership. That leadership translated into roads, schools, hospitals, and jobs, not just mineral exports.





Zambia must now craft its own path forward. This starts by formalizing artisanal mining, issuing licenses, enforcing environmental safeguards, and putting in place a transparent, accountable system for managing gold. The role of government is important, not only in enforcement, but in vision. The police can secure the site, while policymakers must secure the future. Make the process reasonable and EASY for people.





This is not a time for politics-as-usual. It is a time for sober leadership. Our gold should not be reduced to a campaign issue. It should be a catalyst for national development. When managed well, it can create jobs, build infrastructure, and boost national revenue. If mismanaged, it could become a source of conflict, corruption, and regret.





The stakes are high. The choice is still ours.



By Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya

Diamond TV



[Picture by IGC/Google]