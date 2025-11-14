Zambia must not be dragged back into the painful era of caderism-Council of Churches in Zambia

PRESS STATEMENT

‎FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

‎

‎CCZ CONDEMNS CHINGOLA INCIDENT

‎As it strongly rebukes UPND Monze chairperson’s “declaration of caderism”



‎

‎The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) strongly condemns, in the strongest terms possible, the recent incident that occurred in Chingola at Chiwempela Market during the working visit of His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema.



‎

‎What transpired in Chingola was not only shameful but also a direct assault on the dignity and sanctity of the Office of the Presidency. Such behaviour is unacceptable and unbefitting of a democratic society that values peace, dignity, and mutual respect.



‎

‎We commend the swift action taken by the Zambia Police Service in apprehending suspects, and we applaud the professionalism and restraint demonstrated by the officers on duty. Had they chosen to retaliate, the situation could have escalated into violence with severe consequences for innocent citizens and national order.



‎

‎We reiterate that the Office of the President must always be respected, regardless of who occupies it or which political party is in power. An attack on the Presidency is an attack on the nation’s democratic institutions and the collective will of the Zambian people.



‎

‎Likewise, we strongly rebuke the public statements attributed to United Party for National Development (UPND) Monze District Chairperson, Mr. Michelo Kasuta, who is seen in a circulating video announcing what he calls a “declaration of caderism.” Such reckless and inflammatory pronouncements have no place in a peaceful nation that has worked hard to overcome political violence, intimidation, and lawlessness.

‎



‎Zambia must not be dragged back into the painful era of caderism. Citizens prayed and struggled to end political thuggery and restore sanity to the public space. We will not allow the country to slide back into disorder, fear, and division. Those who promote, encourage, or attempt to revive caderism regardless of political affiliation must be held accountable.



‎

‎We therefore call upon law enforcement agencies to act impartially and decisively, bringing to book any individual who issues statements or engages in activities that may incite chaos, threaten peace, or undermine the nation’s democratic fabric.



‎

‎To all political players, we offer counsel in love: politics does not have to be a “dirty game.” It is possible and necessary to conduct politics with respect, maturity, and a focus on building the nation rather than attacking personalities. Leadership must be rooted in values, responsibility, and service.



‎

‎Scripture guides us clearly: “Where there is envy and selfish ambition, there you find disorder and every evil practice. But the wisdom that comes from above is first of all pure; then peace-loving, considerate, submissive, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial and sincere.” (James 3:16–17)

‎This is the standard to which we must hold ourselves as a nation committed to peace and justice.



‎

‎We therefore urge all Zambians to safeguard the peace, dignity, and democracy of our country. Let us reject divisive language and reckless conduct, and instead sow seeds of unity, mutual respect, and national harmony.



‎

‎May God bless our beloved country and guide us along the path of peace, justice, and unity.

‎

‎(Copy signed)

‎

‎Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Chikoya

‎General Secretary, Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ)