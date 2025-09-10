ZAMBIA MUST RESPECT DIPLOMACY AND STOP THREATS AGAINST U.S. AMBASSADOR- New Era Democratic Party (NED)

ZAMBIA MUST RESPECT DIPLOMACY AND STOP THREATS AGAINST U.S. AMBASSADOR



The New Era Democratic Party (NED) expresses grave concern over the mounting threats and insults directed at the United States Ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency Ambassador Gonzalez, by government-affiliated officials.





In recent weeks, figures linked to the ruling party have launched verbal attacks on the Ambassador. First, Mr. Chabinga attempted to intimidate him for exposing corruption. More recently, ruling party media director Mark



Simuuwe described the Ambassador as “indisciplined, misconduct, unacceptable and undiplomatic,” even went so far as to accuse him of attempting to “run the country.”





These baseless accusations are both reckless and dangerous. Ambassador Gonzalez has acted entirely within the scope of his diplomatic duties—alerting U.S. citizens in Zambia about the secretly signed Cyber Law and about the major water contamination incident in Kafue, which posed serious risks to public health. His actions were aimed at safeguarding American lives, not interfering in Zambia’s internal affairs.





Zambia has long been respected as a peaceful and hospitable nation, known for its commitment to international cooperation. To insult and threaten a foreign diplomat not only damages our bilateral relations with the United States but also tarnishes Zambia’s global reputation at a time when we need partners, not enemies.





We therefore call on the Zambian government to distance itself from these statements and to discipline officials who have brought our nation into disrepute. If left unchecked, such conduct risks straining vital diplomatic, economic, and development ties with one of Zambia’s most important international partners.





The New Era Democratic Party reaffirms its commitment to protecting Zambia’s international standing, upholding the principles of diplomacy, and ensuring that Zambia remains a respected member of the global community.





Issued by:

Pumulo Situmbeko

New Era Democratic Party (NED)