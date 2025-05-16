ZAMBIA, NAMIBIA COMMIT TO STRONGER TRADE THROUGH INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIP





President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Namibia through targeted infrastructure development and regional integration.





During high-level bilateral talks held at State House with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President Hichilema emphasized the urgent need to invest in border infrastructure, road and rail networks that will unlock new opportunities for trade, reduce import costs, and enhance local production.





“We must accelerate efforts in improving connectivity between our two countries. The road and rail links, coupled with efficient border infrastructure, are not just about trade—they are about transforming our economies and creating jobs,” said President Hichilema.





He also acknowledged the deep historical and cultural ties between Zambia and Namibia, grounded in a shared liberation struggle and Pan-African solidarity. “This is not just a diplomatic relationship—it is a brotherhood built on mutual respect, shared values and a vision for a prosperous region,” he added.





On her part, President Nandi-Ndaitwah announced a significant gesture of cooperation: Namibia has allocated land at a dry port facility for Zambia to boost its trade logistics and economic activity, a move that reflects Namibia’s ongoing support for landlocked neighbours.





“We must join hands to solve common challenges. Our private sectors must work together and operate in an environment of peace, responsibility and mutual benefit,” she said, calling for stronger private-public sector partnerships across borders.





The two leaders echoed a united vision of economic resilience, regional peace, and people-driven development. President Hichilema later hosted a luncheon in honour of his Namibian counterpart, cementing a day marked by diplomatic warmth and strategic focus.



