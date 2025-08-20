ZAMBIA NATIONAL SERVICE UPHOLDS MERIT-BASED SELECTION IN TRAINING PROGRAMMES AND COMMENCES VOLUNTARY TRAINING PROGRAMME FOR 1,092 RECRUITS

Today, Information and Media Permanent Secretary, Thabo Kawana, and Defence Permanent Secretary, Maambo Hamaundu, convened a joint press briefing to provide updates on the commissioning of Lieutenant Habwela Hichilema.

Here are the highlights:

DEFENCE PS MR. MAAMBO HAMAUNDU

✅️The ZNS Voluntary Training Program is set to commence on September 1, 2025, with 1,092 recruits (468 female and 624 male) slated to participate.

✅️Medical examinations for the identified candidates will be conducted on August 25, 2025, and successful candidates will proceed to training at one of three centers: Chiwoko in Katete, Chishimba camp in Kasama, and Kitwe.

✅️The program will include military training, agriculture, and instruction in national values and principles, aiming to foster discipline, commitment, and entrepreneurial skills in participants.

✅️The initiative aims to instill perseverance and transform participants into disciplined individuals, promoting national development and patriotism.

INFORMATION AND MEDIA PS MR. THABO KAWANA

✅️ Lieutenant Habwela Hichilema successfully passed the mandatory Officers Selection Board process: Lt. Hichilema demonstrated his capabilities and potential as a future officer by successfully completing the rigorous selection process, which included a range of assessments.

✅️To ensure a fair evaluation, Lt. Hichilema trained under a pseudonym, preventing instructors from extending special favours or bias towards him due to his family ties.

✅️Lt. Hichilema shared meals and accommodations with his fellow cadets and participated fully in all training activities, including bush exercises and disciplinary measures when necessary.

✅️Lt. Hichilema embodied the spirit of “To Train the willing and unwilling” by showing a strong commitment to the training process and a willingness to learn.

✅️Lt. Hichilema demonstrated his commitment and willingness to learn by participating in physically demanding tasks, such as digging his own trench during field training.

✅️Throughout his training, Lt. Hichilema consistently demonstrated humility, discipline, and a strong work ethic, participating in challenging exercises and living alongside his fellow cadets.

✅️Lt. Hichilema kept his identity confidential until after his commissioning, ensuring that his training and evaluation were based solely on his performance.

✅️And Brigadier General Mable Nyone expressed gratitude to the first family for choosing ZNS as an institution to train Lt. Hichilema, highlighting the importance of merit-based selection.

✅️General Nyone emphasized that Lt. Hichilema’s selection was based on his hard work, perseverance, and resilience, demonstrating the value of meritocracy.

✅️Captain Siva Asani described Lt. Habwela Hichilema as a disciplined individual who desires to do things according to the book, highlighting his commitment to following rules and procedures.