Zambia needs a leadership disruption – DU



By Francis Chipalo



The Democratic Union (DU) says there is need for a disruption of leadership in Zambia, and has since challenged the country’s youth to rise to the occasion and take charge.





Meanwhile, the DU states that the biggest opposition the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) will face in next year’s much – anticipated general elections are the Zambian people themselves.





UPND media director Mark Simuwe, at a recent briefing confidently stated that President Hakainde Hichilema will easily scoop next year’s elections as there is currently no opposition worth challenging him and the UPND.





Simuwe further challenged the opposition to give their manifestos to Zambians than being rhetoric.



But speaking in an interview, DU leader Ackim Anthony Njobvu claims that the UPND has become intoxicated with power and that they are headed for shock in 2026.





The opposition leader said majority of Zambians have suffered in the four years of President Hichilema’s reign.



He stated that claims that there is no opposition in the country are misplaced, saying that the biggest opposition HH will face are citizens.





“Need I remind them that what I led the Patriotic Front to lose in 2021 was as a result of a protest vote by Zambians who were tired with certain things like issues of cadres, and not that the UPND was a popular party because truth is they were not and even now UPND is not as popular as they claim,” Njobvu said.





Njobvu further said the UPND has struggled to deliver because they lost direction and chose persecuting their opponents.



He further called for civility and issue – based politics.





“Instead of them focusing on national development they just keep on fighting and persecuting opponents at the expense of the Zambian people,” he said.



Njobvu also said the political status in Zambia can only change by getting rid of recycled leaders.





“We need to civilize our politics and get rid of these old folks so that they can go and rest, but for that to happen, there is need for a disruption, something new needs to happen and these changes can only be made by the youth of this country,” he added.





Meanwhile, Njobvu stated that the disunity among the opposition is a source of concern.



“The challenge is that the UPND has been very brutal on both the opposition and ordinary citizens and they have made the opposition to be fighting amongst themselves, denying Zambians an alternative voice,” Njobvu said.





Njobvu added; “we have so many challenges in this country to do with the welfare of citizens and what does this government start thinking about is themselves by bringing constitutional reforms based on nothing but their own selfish interests”.





The outspoken politician called for unity among young people, adding that it is time for the youth to take charge of running the affairs of the nation and that 2026 elections presents that opportunity.



Ends/Pic