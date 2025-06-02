Zambia Needs More Doctors, Not More Politicians in Parliament





The UPND government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema and through Health Minister Elijah Muchima, has shamelessly abandoned the very backbone of our health system our doctors





These are not foreign consultants demanding millions in fees. These are our own sons and daughters, trained at great national cost, now left to rot in unemployment while volunteering yes, volunteering just to keep clinics and hospitals from shutting down.





What kind of leadership watches hospitals collapse while trained medical professionals beg to be employed?



While doctors go hungry and patients die from preventable diseases due to staff shortages, this government has the audacity to push for constitutional amendments and the creation of more constituencies moves clearly driven by political greed, not national interest.





Let the UPND explain to the people of Zambia:

Where will the money come from to pay for more MPs, when they can’t even hire doctors?



You cannot call yourself a New Dawn government when your priorities mirror the very decay Zambians voted to end.





Instead of fixing health care, they are fixing political boundaries.



Instead of delivering essential medicines, they are delivering more political seats.



Instead of employing doctors, they are employing deceit.





It is immoral, short-sighted, and downright irresponsible to expand government when basic services are collapsing.



More MPs won’t save a mother dying in childbirth.

More constituencies won’t treat malaria.

Constitutional amendments won’t bring oxygen to an ICU.





Let it be known:



Zambia does not need more politicians it needs more doctors.



Zambia does not need a bloated Parliament it needs leadership that puts lives first before politics.





I call on every Zambian to stand with our unemployed doctors. Stand with the patients sent home untreated. Stand with the people being failed daily by this brutal regime under President Hakainde Hichilema a regime that has even failed to manage donated medicines.





If they cannot manage free medicine, what else can they manage?



The maladministration of President Hakainde is no longer a political accusation it is a lived reality.

The suffering is real. The betrayal is visible.





Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!