ZAMBIA NEEDS PATRIOTIC, FRESH LEADERSHIP IN 2026 – M’MEMBE



Lusaka… Thursday May 29, 2025 – As the nation prepares for the 2026 general elections, Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has called for a shift in leadership, saying Zambia needs a new, patriotic direction driven by fresh ideas and a clear plan for the future.





In a statement, Dr. M’membe said Zambians would soon be faced with a critical choice between clinging to the past or securing a better future for the next generation.





He argued that the current government’s policies had failed to uplift the majority of citizens and no longer addressed the country’s pressing challenges.





According to Dr. M’membe, the Socialist Party is offering a transformative vision for Zambia, one rooted in policies that prioritise Zambians in all sectors of development.





He stressed that a fundamental change was necessary in how the government approached public services, particularly healthcare and education.



He said the party’s agenda focused on creating a socialised health system with free services, and radically improving the education sector.





“We believe passionately in the power of education,” Dr. M’membe stated, adding that his party supports the provision of free, high-quality education from primary to university level.





Dr. M’membe also described education as the “engine room of equity” and a vital component of economic growth.





He emphasised the importance of building a skilled, innovative, and well-trained workforce to keep pace with global competitors who were investing heavily in knowledge-based economies.





The Socialist Party leader warned that Zambia could not achieve a knowledge economy without strengthening its universities.





He highlighted the need for institutions to attract and retain top scientists, innovators, and researchers.



Dr. M’membe concluded by urging Zambians to take decisive action in 2026, stressing that only a bold transformation in leadership and public policy could place the country on a sustainable path to prosperity.