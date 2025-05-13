ZAMBIA NEEDS SELFLESS LEADERSHIP AND ACCOUNTABILITY- NOT DEFLECTION AND RHETORIC



Today, as our nation faces the serious consequences of the suspension of $50 million in U.S. medical aid, I watched with concern as our government-represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Mulambo Haimbe, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwimbu, and Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima-chose to focus on diplomatic protocol and national sovereignty. They urged the U.S. Embassy to “use proper diplomatic channels” and warned against actions that “undermine Zambia’s sovereignty.”





But let me be clear: this is not a matter of diplomatic etiquette, but a crisis of leadership and responsibility.



The United States Embassy has, over the past year, made every effort to address the systematic theft of life-saving medicines, holding more than 33 high-level meetings, repeatedly offering technical and law enforcement support, and communicating transparently at every step. These diplomatic channels were not only used-they were exhausted.





To now shift the conversation to matters of protocol is simply to deflect from the real crisis: our failure to act decisively against corruption and to protect the health and well-being of our people. This is not the leadership that Zambia needs or deserves.



As I have said before, and as leader of the Movement for Good Governance (MGG) #ichabaice, I believe with all my heart that Zambia simply needs leadership.





We have the resources. We have the talent. What we lack is selfless leadership-leaders who put the nation before themselves and who take responsibility for both our successes and our failures.



True leadership means facing hard truths, rooting out corruption without fear or favor, and restoring public trust through real accountability-not empty statements or blame games. It means standing up for the vulnerable, safeguarding our partnerships with the global community, and ensuring that Zambia’s future is not mortgaged by the failures of today.





It is becoming increasingly clear that the UPND is determined to shut down every voice that seems to be holding them accountable on their corruption as well as their maladminstration the case of Munir Zulu and the Cleaners Association president who have been jailed and arrested respectively for Simply blowing the whistle on corruption. It is very clear that if the US ambassador did not enjoy immunities he would have equally been arrested and prosecuted for revealing the corruption and abuse of donated resources. I can confidently say from turn of events since the day the US ambassador made that expose that the UPND government will ensure they kick the Ambassador out of the country on the pretext of breaking diplomatic Protocals.





The UPND must be reminded that the world is watching. Our people are watching. We must restore Zambia’s standing as a nation that values transparency, partnership, and the well-being of every citizen.

Zambia’s future depends on it.





Let us choose selfless leadership. Let us choose responsibility. Let us choose progress.



BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

#ICHABAICHE