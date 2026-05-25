ZAMBIA NOT PLAYING GROUND FOR FOREIGN INTERESTS, SAYS KBF IN AFRICA DAY MESSAGE

Good Morning Game Changers

Yellow Bees Mwashibukeni



Happy African freedom day



As Marcus Garvey once warned the world when he said:



“Africa has become the big game of the nation hunters. Today, Africa looms as the greatest commercial, industrial and political prize in the world.”





These words are more relevant today than ever before. The world is watching Africa. Nations are competing for influence over our minerals, our land, our economy, and our future. Zambia, blessed with abundant resources and hardworking people, stands at the center of this global attention.





But I firmly believe that Zambia must never become a playground for foreign interests while our own people continue to struggle. Our nation must rise with dignity, unity, and economic independence.





As Zambia Must Prosper, our mission is clear, to restore hope, create jobs, empower our youths, strengthen local industries, support our farmers, and build an economy that benefits every Zambian citizen not just a privileged few.





This campaign is not about empty promises. It is about reclaiming our national pride, protecting our sovereignty, fighting corruption, and delivering real development to our communities. We must reject politics of division, poverty, fear, and dependency. The future of Zambia belongs to courageous citizens who are ready to stand together for progress, justice, and prosperity.





The time has come for a new era of leadership built on integrity, development, unity, and economic freedom. Together, we can build a Zambia where every child has opportunity, every family has dignity, and every community has hope.





Africa is rising, and Zambia must not be left behind.



Together, we can build a stronger, united, and prosperous Zambia for generations to come.



Zambia Must Prosper!



Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF

President, Zambia Must Prosper