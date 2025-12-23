ZAMBIA NOT READY TO TRANSITION TO ELECTRIC BUSES- Former Energy Minister Yamfwa Mukanga

ZAMBIA NOT READY TO TRANSITION TO ELECTRIC BUSES-MUKANGA

Former Minister of Energy, Yamfwa Mukanga, says Zambia is not ready to transition to electric buses due to the country’s ongoing energy deficit.

His remarks follow government plans to introduce electric buses as part of a shift away from diesel-powered public transport.

But speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Mukanga said that while the idea is commendable, government must first focus on addressing the energy crisis if the initiative is to be sustainable.

“It’s not possible for the country to transition to electric buses now, unless in future after adequate planning”, said Mr. Mukanga.

Mr. Mukanga stressed that this initiative is only possible if it were to be implemented only for short distances and maintain the diesel-powered public transport for long distances until the country is prepared and ready for full implementation.

He explained that long-distance public transport will require frequent recharging, which could cause delays for passengers, therefore, the need for government to effectively plan before the implementation.

Mr. Mukanga further questioned how the government plans to meet the increased electricity demand when the country is already struggling with power generation.

He further warned that rushing the initiative within a short period could result in financial losses, as inadequate power supply would make it difficult to charge the buses, thereby collapsing the economy.

By Christabel Kamunu

RCV