Zambia on the Rise, Hichilema’s Address Crushes Opposition Propaganda, Showcases Progress





By Tobbius Hamunkoyo-LLB



President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to the 5th Session of the 13th National Assembly was more than a speech, it was a progress report that demolished opposition propaganda.





Under the theme “Consolidating economic and social gains towards a prosperous, resilient and equitable Zambia”, the Head of State laid out the transformation achieved in just four years of UPND leadership, compared to the decline left by PF.





From the start, President Hichilema struck a unifying tone by honoring late leaders such as former late President Edgar Lungu and Clerk of the National Assembly Roy Ngulube. This humility reminded the nation that leadership is about continuity and respect, not division. It was a sharp contrast to the opposition’s politics of bitterness.





On the economy, the facts were undeniable. Growth has averaged 5.2% between 2021 and 2024, far better than PF’s 1.5% collapse. Inflation has been cut from 23% to 15.5%, and over 92% of Zambia’s external debt has been successfully restructured. Where PF buried the economy in debt and mismanagement, Hichilema’s government has revived it with stability and renewed confidence.





Agriculture has become one of UPND’s biggest victories. Maize production jumped from 1.5 million tonnes to 3.7 million, with projections beyond 4 million this season. Soya bean and seed production are also booming, making Zambia self-sufficient and an exporter. With reforms like the e-voucher FISP and irrigation support, farmers are finally thriving instead of facing shortages and uncertainty.





Mining, once destroyed by PF’s reckless handling, is now back on track. Copper production rose from 733,000 tonnes in 2021 to 821,000 in 2024, with 1 million tonnes expected in 2025. Mopani has been revived with a US$1.1 billion injection, KCM is operational again, shaft 28 , Kalengwa, Lubambe, Mimbula and major expansions are underway at Kansanshi and Lumwana. Zambia is reclaiming its place as a mining powerhouse, something the opposition claimed was impossible.





Infrastructure and energy development are equally visible. Thousands of kilometers of roads, upgraded airports, and new power projects like the Itimpi and Chisamba solar plants are expanding connectivity and reducing load-shedding. These investments are not empty promises but tangible projects that Zambians can see and use.





Social services have also been transformed. Free education has returned 2.3 million children to school, over 42,000 teachers and thousands of health workers have been recruited, and hundreds of schools, health facilities, and immunization programs are in place. Under PF, services collapsed; under UPND, they are growing stronger by the day.





Finally, President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s democracy, peace, and rising global reputation. With the Access to Information Act in force, corruption reduced, elections prepared, and foreign partnerships strengthened, Zambia is no longer isolated. The opposition’s lies cannot stand against these facts: UPND is moving the country forward, delivering progress, dignity, and hope.