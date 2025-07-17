ZAMBIA OVERTAKES COLOMBIA TO BECOME WORLD’S TOP EMERALD EXPORTER



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that Zambia is now the world’s leading exporter of emeralds, overtaking Colombia, which previously dominated global high-quality emerald production with a 70 to 90% share.





The milestone was revealed during the official opening of the Invest Zambia International Conference at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, where the president credited the achievement to the country’s flagship producer, Kagem Mine, located in the Copperbelt Province and jointly owned by Gemfields (75%) and the Zambian government (25%).





President Hichilema emphasized that the government will not tolerate illegal mining activities, and reaffirmed its commitment to safe and regulated operations.





He noted that geological mapping has uncovered extensive mineral wealth, reinforcing Zambia’s potential as a global leader in gemstone and mineral exports.