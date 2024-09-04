Zambia Police has refused to give bond to Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

POLICE KEEPS NAKACHINDA IN CELLS, REFUSE TO GIVE HIM BOND

….as his lawyers rush to court to file some documents to secure his release

Police have allegedly refused to give detained Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakachinda bond.

Nakacinda was arrested yesterday and is currently detained at Chilenje Police Station.

Sources close to the matter have disclosed that officers from Lusaka Service HQ abandoned their offices claiming that they were at Danny Mwale’s funeral.

The PF says even when the funeral procession and burial ended the officers kept claiming that they are at the funeral.

The source has alleged that an officer from the Force Headquarters a Mr Mukale is determined to keep him in police cells.

“He (Nakacinda) was arrested for condemning the government for feeding the people with poison. When they were arresting him, he told them that there was no need for them to interview him because they already made up their minds to arrest him. All he asked for is that in the same way they made up their minds to arrest him is the same way the President said if it is a bondable offense release people on bond. They have refused to give him bond,” said the source.

Meanwhile senior PF officials have condemned the continuous keeping of their Secretary General despite him meeting the bond conditions.

Speaking to the press outside Chilenje police station this afternoon, Prof Nkandu Luo who almost broke down said what was happening in Zambia was sad. She said being a politician is about being persecuted once you leave office.

Sylvia Chalikosa a former Minister said the country’s creditentials had gone to its lowest due to infringements of human rights of citizens.

While Brian Mundubile leader of the opposition in Parliament said he had made 50 visits to politice stations during the UPND rule. He said the UN report had vindicated the PF about abuse of human rights and oppression of political opponents.

Mundubile said Zambians were watching on the actions of UPND and yhat they will speak on the ballot in 2026.