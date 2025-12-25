ZAMBIA POLICE SAYS THEY ARRESTED MAJ. SUWILANJI MUSAMBA- POLICE SPOKESPERSON



CLARIFICATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA ALLEGATIONS REGARDING THE ARREST OF MAJOR SUWILANJI MUSAMBA





December 24, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to clarify allegations circulating on social media, particularly on a Facebook account operating under the name Emmanuel Mwamba, claiming that the police failed to charge and arrest Major Suwilanji Musamba.





The Zambia Police Service confirms that on November 28, 2025, around 12:06 hours, a report was received at Makeni Police Station alleging that Major Suwilanji Musamba assaulted Mr. Omar Hassan and Mr. Edward Tembo, both of Makeni.





Following investigations, police formally charged and arrested Major Musamba for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm. He was later released on police bond.





In a related matter, Major Musamba also reported a case of Threatening Violence at Embassy Police Post, under Chawama Police Station, against Mr. Omar Hassan Fada, who was formally charged, arrested, and later released on police bond.





Both cases are currently being processed for submission to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA).





The Zambia Police Service further clarifies that Major Suwilanji Musamba is not related to the Inspector General of Police. Any claims suggesting otherwise are false and based solely on a similarity of names.





We urge members of the public to verify facts with the police before making or circulating allegations, as failing to do so may mislead the public and could lead to criminal liability.



Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer