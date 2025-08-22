Zambia Police Service’s inaction in apprehending Maria Zaloumis is unacceptable-KBF

The failure to arrest Maria Zaloumis, despite evidence implicating her involvement, raises serious questions about the integrity of the justice system.





Key Concerns;



1. Police Ineptitude

The Zambia Police Service’s inaction in apprehending Maria Zaloumis is unacceptable, given her alleged role in the crime scene and documented involvement in directing interrogation and torture.





2. Selective Justice



The apparent amnesty for individuals connected to the ruling elite undermines trust in the justice system, as evident in the contrasting treatment of cases like Chitotela’s.





3. Wider Implications



Perpetuating such injustices will foster resentment towards the ruling elite and erode faith in the government’s commitment to upholding the law.





The police conduct has been by far below mediocre but this test may further score them a level below mediocrity. Life is sacrosanct and conduct of the police so far of excluding a prime suspect from arrest who was captured on audio/ video actively directing the interrogation and torture of a young man they had apprehended and was neither a danger nor had capacity to flee…this is unacceptable





Call to Action



1. Presidential Intervention

We urge President HH to personally intervene and instruct the Inspector General of Police to ensure the arrest of Maria Zaloumis and ensure a thorough investigation. This is an opportunity for HH to redeem himself after the mishandling of the Edgar Lungu burial, demonstrating a commitment to justice beyond partisan interests.





2. Private Prosecution



If the police fail to act, KBF , ZMP and Tonse will pursue private prosecution of the matter , If denied by the DPP, it will confirm suspicions of selective justice and shielding of suspects with political connections. And such a decisions will not go unnoticed by citizens





Conclusion



KBF, ZMP, and Tonse demand justice for Enock Simfukwe and his family. We expect the government to redeem itself after the Lungu burial debacle. Accountability is not only crucial but expected : citizens are expectant for the UPND to for once do the right thing.



Kelvin Fube Bwalya

President, Zambia Must Prosper (KBF)